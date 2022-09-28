Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,337 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

HOLX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. 8,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

