Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 4,884 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.17% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 9,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

