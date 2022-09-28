Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $18.89

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $19.52. Ebix shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 3,201 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $584.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Ebix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Ebix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.