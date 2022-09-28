Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 2,539 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $16,249.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,192,622 shares in the company, valued at $33,232,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

Brightcove Stock Up 0.9 %

BCOV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,531. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 0.70. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

