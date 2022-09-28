Edward S. Lampert Sells 109,630 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,858,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Price Performance
AutoNation stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.43. 1,100,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,118. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
