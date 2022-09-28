Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. 85,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,478. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

