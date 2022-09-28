Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $113,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

NYSE:LLY traded up $28.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.52. 264,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

