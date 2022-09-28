Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $18.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
