Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $18.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.