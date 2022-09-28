Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eltek in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -1.69. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

