Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 259,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

