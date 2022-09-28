Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enel stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLAY. DZ Bank cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

