Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Enel Price Performance
Enel stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $8.45.
Enel Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
Read More
