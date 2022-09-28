Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Director Sells $78,487.50 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 1,410,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,476. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRGV. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

