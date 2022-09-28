Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Director Sells $78,487.50 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Energy Vault Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 1,410,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,476. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRGV. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.