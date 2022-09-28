Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. Enservco shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 121,115 shares traded.

Enservco Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

