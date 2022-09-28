Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. Enservco shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 121,115 shares traded.
Enservco Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
