Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Up 134.6% in September

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the August 31st total of 681,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

