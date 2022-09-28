Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
