Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

