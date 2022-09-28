Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Envela shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 95,872 shares.

Envela Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Envela by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envela by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

