Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $17.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.74. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $184.31 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

