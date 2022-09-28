Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Raised by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.45. 11,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.59 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

