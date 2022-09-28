ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

