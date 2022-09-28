Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $16.49

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $15.76. Euronav shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 38,436 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $331,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Euronav by 2,317.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.