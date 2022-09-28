European Assets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

LON:EAT traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 79.60 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,969. The firm has a market cap of £286.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.92. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 78.48 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 147 ($1.78).

Insider Buying and Selling at European Assets Trust

In other news, insider Martin Breuer purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,869 ($14,341.47). In other news, insider Martin Breuer purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,869 ($14,341.47). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £4,979.18 ($6,016.41).

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

