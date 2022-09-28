Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 337,740 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 37,237.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

