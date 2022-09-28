Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 131,833 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,353 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,131. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

