Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 35,007 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,317,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. 6,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,707. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

