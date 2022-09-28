Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases Shares of 34,122 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 146,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.68.
