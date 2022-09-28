Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

