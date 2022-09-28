Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 7,137 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 10.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $95,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.64. 1,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $208.45 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.