Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $247,961. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,958,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

MRAM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,611. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

