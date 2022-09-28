EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.99

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on EVN from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

EVN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

