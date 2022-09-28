Exohood Price Up 1,126.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exohood (EXO) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Exohood coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Exohood has a market cap of $611,255.27 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exohood alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,410.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00274278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00141555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00758207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00589357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00589664 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Exohood Coin Profile

Exohood is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Exohood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exohood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exohood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.