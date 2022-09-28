Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.10

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.91. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

