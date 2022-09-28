F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Trading 0.4% Higher

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. 139,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 211,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
