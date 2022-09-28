F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Trading 0.4% Higher

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. 139,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 211,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.