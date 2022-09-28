Falcon Wealth Planning Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

