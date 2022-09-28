Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $40,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SENS. TheStreet raised Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 132,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,781. The company has a market cap of $646.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.03. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 132.13% and a net margin of 2,317.41%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

