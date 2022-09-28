Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $445,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,570,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,190,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,712,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

