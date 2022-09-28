Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,794 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

BK stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

