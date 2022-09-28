Falcon Wealth Planning Takes $261,000 Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1,685.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.