Family Capital Trust Co Purchases 7,670 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 63,332,619 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.