Family Capital Trust Co Sells 1,343 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $139.87. 194,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

