Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.10

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 4018869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fanuc

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. Analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

