Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in September

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $74.08.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

