Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fearless Films Price Performance

FERL stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Fearless Films has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

