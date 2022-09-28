Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.91 Per Share

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.91 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84.
NASDAQ:FERG traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $106.93. 811,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,601.44.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
