Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 599.3% in September

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 599.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEEXF. Barclays raised shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FEEXF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 2,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

