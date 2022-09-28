Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in September

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

