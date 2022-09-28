FibSWAP DEx Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,083,338 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
