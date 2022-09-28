Financial Analysis: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Marathon Oil 42.46% 23.30% 14.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PetroQuest Energy and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 2 4 9 1 2.56

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $30.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.99%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 2.93 $946.00 million $4.22 5.37

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats PetroQuest Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

