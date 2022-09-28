Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

NYSE:ECL opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.36. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

