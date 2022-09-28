Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.