Financial Consulate Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,575,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

